COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child.

In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim who was between the ages of 5-6 when she was also sexually assaulted by the same suspect.

Kevin McDaniel Brinson, 38, of the Turkey Quarter Creek area of Craven County, was arrested by deputies and is facing four counts of indecent liberties with a child.