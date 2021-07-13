Craven County man facing drug charges after vehicle stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and is facing drug charges.

On Monday, Craven County Deputies searched a vehicle during the course of a vehicle stop on Glenburnie Road in New Bern. Deputies found a quantity of heroin during a search of the vehicle.

Nicholas Tyler Daugherty, 33, of N.C. Highway 55 West in Cove City, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance. He was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $250,000 secured bond.