NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a New Bern man on drug charges.

On Jan. 10, Craven County deputies served a search warrant at 1715 U.S. 17 Highway Lot 56 in New Bern after a drug investigation. During the search, illegal drugs and items consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs were located.

Hassan Tyreace Gibbs, 27, was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver a controlled substance and felony maintaining a residence for the sale of a controlled substance. Gibbs was placed in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

Gibbs was out on bond at the time of his arrest for felony drug charges from 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.