GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing a charge of first-degree statutory rape in a case from around five years ago.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant charging Otillio Guzman-Lopez, 35, of Dover, with statutory rape. He was arrested in Craven County on July 13. He was placed in the Craven County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

The investigation involved a female who was under the age of 15 at the time of the alleged crime. Lopez was in his 20s at the time.