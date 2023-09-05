NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of sex crimes against a minor.

Roman Mahoney, 39, of the Croatan Crossing Community was arrested on Sunday after the Craven County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of sexual abuse of a minor by a Craven County man. The Craven County Criminal Investigations Bureau’s investigation revealed evidence of sexual abuse of a female minor, which led to Mahoney’s arrest.

Mahoney has been charged with felony first-degree forcible sex offense and felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15. He was being held in the Craven County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.