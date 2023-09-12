NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man was being held on a $3 million bond after his arrest on drug trafficking and other charges.

On September 11, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and New Bern Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a home as a result of information obtained during a traffic stop. David Allen Raines, 40, of Vanceboro was stopped in the area of River Road and Weyerhaeuser Road.

During the stop, investigators located approximately 14 grams of black tar heroin. The search warrant was obtained for the home at 410 New Street in Vanceboro. That search yielded approximately 300 grams of black tar heroin and a firearm.

Raines was charged with two counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin by Possession, 1 count of Trafficking Opium/Heroin by Transporting, 1 count of Felony Maintaining Vehicle and Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Raines is currently being held at the Craven County Detention Center under a $3 million secured bond.