VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man is facing drug charges after his arrest by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Daryl Delshawn Staton, aka “Candoo,” 38, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at 3750 River Road Lot 1 in Vanceboro. Deputies found 59 grams of cocaine, nine grams of methamphetamine, in excess of 80 grams of schedule VI-controlled substance and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of illegal drugs.

Staton was charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance. He was being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Investigators said prior to his arrest, Staton was out on bond for multiple drug-related offenses:

July 12, arrested for felony trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

March 25, arrested for felony fleeing to elude arrest, two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule VI-controlled substance, reckless driving to endanger and resisting a public officer.