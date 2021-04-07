Craven County man with multiple drug convictions charged with trafficking heroin

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man who has multiple felony drug convictions spanning more than two decades has been arrested for trafficking heroin.

Craven County Sheriff’s deputies issued a search warrant at 2206 Alabama Ave. in New Bern, which was also executed by New Bern police. Ismail Bryant, a.k.a. Shelton Lofton, 50, was charged with felony trafficking heroin, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sell of heroin, felony maintaining a residence for the sell of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office confinement facility under a $1.5 million bond.