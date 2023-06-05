NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation concerning the county’s confinement facility on May 27.

After concluding the investigation, officers arrested an inmate and a correctional officer. Pah Ket, the inmate, was charged with Possession of Tobacco by an inmate and conspiracy to provide tobacco to an inmate. Ket was given a $2,500 secured bond.

Detention Officer John Steedley, 39 years old and of Greenville, was arrested on June 5, and charged with Providing Tobacco to an inmate and conspiracy to provide tobacco to an inmate. Steddley was given a $20,000 secured bond.

Steedley was employed by the Sheriff’s Office in April of this year and has now been fired.