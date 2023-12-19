NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference on Tuesday to announce the arrest of 23 people on gun and drug-related charges.

The investigation and arrests came over the past three months through the efforts of the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Bureau, Interdiction Unit, K-9 Unit and Criminal Patrol Bureau.

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photos and illustration)

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photos and illustration)

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photos and illustration)

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photos and illustration)

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photos and illustration)

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photos and illustration)

(Craven County Sheriff’s Office photos and illustration)

Through these arrests and enforcement activities, officials seized:

Heroin/Fentanyl – 1787 grams – 17,870 dosage units

Methamphetamine – 1140 grams – 5700 dosage units

Cocaine – 2624 grams – 13,120 dosage units

Sheriff Chip Hughes also announced that 28 guns that were illegally in possession of the suspects arrested were either in possession by felons or were reported stolen. There was also $30,557 in drug money seized.

“It is also important that we recognize the effects substance abuse and addiction have on families in our communities. We continue to work with our community partners to encourage those with substance abuse issues to seek treatment and address their addictions,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anyone who recognizes suspicious or illegal drug activity can call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.