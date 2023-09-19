NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office highlighted its illegal drug and firearm arrests from the last quarter during a press conference on Tuesday.

Sheriff Chip Hughes announced his office has made 273 drug arrests so far this year. Those arrests include crimes involving possession and intent to sell drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and prescription drugs, often laced with fentanyl. The Sheriff said he and his deputies are working to give these people in custody a second chance to get their life back on track.

“My office is actively involved in offering those with substance abuse issues, the opportunity to receive help if they are willing to take advantage of we partner with community resources to provide recovery resources in our detention facility,” said Hughes.

Many of the arrests highlighted were also in possession of stolen firearms and were previously convicted felons. Sheriff Hughes thanked all members of his office for their efforts to make their community a safer place.