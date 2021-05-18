Craven County Sheriff’s Office charges 10 sex offenders

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced that 10 sex offenders are facing charges after an investigation.
Those who have been charged include:
- Richard Wayne Gibbons, homeless, is charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender.
- Brian Scott Lewis, homeless, is charged with felony failure to report new address – sex offender.
- Ernest Livie Smith Jr, of First Ave. New Bern is charged with felony failure to report new address – sex offender and felony knowingly residing near a school or childcare center.
- Victor Alfonso Corona, of Oakland Ave. New Bern is charged with felony failure to report new address – sex offender.
- John White, of Bloomfield Street New Bern is charged with felony registration violation by knowingly residing near a school or childcare.
- Kelvin Sawyer, of Spencer Ave. New Bern is charged with felony secret peeping – creating a photographic image and probation violation.
- Walter McKeithan III, of Hyman Road New Bern is charged with sexual battery and probation violation.
- Shelton McCotter, of N.C. 118 Highway Vanceboro is charged with felony failure to report change of address and felony parole violation.
- Keith Carlos Chance, of N.C. 118 Highway Vanceboro charged with felony failure to report new address – sex offender.
- Todd Stevenson McCoo, of Adams Creek Road Havelock is charged with felony failure to report change of address.