NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday morning and announced 52 felony drug charges and other arrests during January and February.
Officials posted further details on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. Other charges related to gun possession and arrests of fugitives were also cited. Overall, the sheriff’s office Narcotics Investigations work resulted in the following:
- Felony drug charges: 52
- Heroin/Fentanyl: 50 grams/500 dosage units
- Cocaine: 440 grams/440 dosage units
- Methamphetamine: 1,262 grams/1,262 dosage units
- Total: 1,752 grams/2,202 dosage units/$180,000 value
- Firearms: 8
- Fugitives: 4
- Money seized: $14,806