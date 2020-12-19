Craven County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in business break-in

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is releasing photos of a suspect and a vehicle they believe were involved in a break-in in the New Bern area.

The breaking and entering happened at a business in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern.

Investigators say the person in the photos is wanted for questioning. They need the community’s help in identifying the suspect.

The subject was dropped off by an invidivual driving a red truck seen in the picture below.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject or the owner of the truck is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357