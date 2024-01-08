NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County woman was in court on Monday morning facing a murder charge in the death of a 6-year-old boy who lived with her.

Tracey Torres, 51, was in District Court in New Bern, where she went before a judge. He ordered her held without bond and was given a court-appointed attorney.

Torres was arrested by members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation began on Dec. 1. Deputies were called to 601 Perrytown Road after a call of an injured child. The male child was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center with serious injuries. After being stabilized, he was transported to the trauma center at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Officials said at the time, the child’s body temperature was 86 degrees. He never regained consciousness and was declared dead on Dec. 3. An autopsy determined the cause of the child’s death to be two blunt force trauma head injuries. Numerous bruises were also noticed on the child.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of potential child abuse on Dec. 1. It became a homicide investigation after the child’s death. Officials determined the child stayed with his biological mother and her partner along with the partner’s parents at the Perrytown Road home.

After a series of interviews and review of information by the District Attorney’s Office, officials believed enough evidence was available to charge Torres with murder.