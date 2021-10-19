Craven County woman facing death by distribution charge after drug overdose death of Newport man

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County woman is facing a charge of death by distribution in the overdose death of a Newport man back in April.
On Tuesday, Havelock Police arrested Lyndsey Annette Haynes, 35, of 2465 Hwy. 101 in Havelock following a death by distribution warrant obtained by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Haynes was taken into custody while visiting her probation officer in Havelock.
Haynes is accused of selling heroin and fentanyl to Russell Lee Wright, 38, of Bobby’s Drive in Newport. He died on April 23 following a drug overdose. Haynes was charged with one count of Death by Distribution
and is being held in the Craven County Jail under a $100,000 bond. Her first court appearance was Tuesday.
“Drug dealers better take notice. In cases where we can establish who provided the drugs to victims
who die from drug overdose, we will be filing criminal charges against them and holding them
accountable for these deaths. These deaths are tragic and completely unnecessary and the dealers
need to be held responsible and sentenced to prison.,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said.
“Our office works closely with law enforcement in our district to investigate and prosecute drug dealers who distribute drugs causing a death,” District Attorney Scott Thomas said. “When supported by the law and evidence, we charge and prosecute these Death by Distribution cases. We continue to work to fight illegal drug activity and the death and destruction it causes.”