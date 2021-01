NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a Craven County woman wanted for multiple counts of identity theft.

Deputies are searching for 37 year old Susan Lenae Garey.

Anyone with information on Susan Garey is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620