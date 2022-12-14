NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning the arrest of two dozen people on drug and illegal weapons charges.

Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity.

Hughes said in Wednesday morning’s press conference this latest investigation was a multi-month-long one into the trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs in the county. The drugs taken off the street include meth, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin. They also seized multiple stolen weapons.

The charges against each person arrested included drug trafficking, possession with intent to sell and possession of stolen firearms. This resulted in keeping over 44,000 units of dangerous drugs off the streets.

“I have tasked our special investigative division, criminal investigative bureau and other deputies that are aggressively going after these folks that continue to bring poison into our county and into our communities, it’s all in an attempt to take back our communities and make them a safe place to work, live, and raise a family,” Hughes said.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Hughes also said the investigations were driven by tips from the public. He said with each bust, they are seeing a slow decline in criminal activity and that they’re moving in the right direction.

“We continue to partner with community resources to provide treatment for those with substance abuse issues who want help, and we will continue to aggressively investigate and arrest those who chose to break the law and bring illegal drugs into our communities,” Hughes said.