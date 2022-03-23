ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County sheriff is hopeful that new tips will come in after a teen’s murder case was highlighted earlier this week in a popular true crime podcast.

“MURDERED: Marqueise Coleman,” by Crime Junkie, is 31 minutes long. The podcast episode cites a report from News13.

“Marqueise Coleman had his whole life ahead of him when he was shot to death in a trailer in North Carolina — all because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the episode summary reads. “Police say this horrific crime can be solved if someone just speaks up, and his family and friends won’t rest until he gets justice.”

Coleman, a high school football player, was shot and killed in late July. Since then, his mother has begged the public for answers and for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

“You’re heartless,” Tanisha Coleman, Marqueise’s mother, said in August. “You’re very heartless to sit here and take a human life that was getting ready to make something of himself. Make his family proud, make his friends proud. It’s like y’all don’t even care.”

Crime Junkie episodes have been downloaded more than 500 million times since December 2017, according to the podcast’s website.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told News13 on Wednesday that the department has listened to the episode and hopes that it will influence people to come forward with information.

“While detectives are still following up on information and re-interviewing some people, nothing new has developed thus far from the podcast itself,” he said.

Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Wilkins said the department is working to increase that to $10,000.

A Facebook page keeps the public updated on the case, promotes a fundraising effort and offers more information on Marqueise Coleman’s life. As of Wednesday afternoon, a GoFundMe has raised $865 of a $10,000 goal to raise awareness for the case by erecting billboards and purchasing yard signs. Additional funds will go toward creating a scholarship in his memory.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477, or to reach out to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.