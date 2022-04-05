FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County man is charged with killing his father during a domestic incident Monday night near Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning.

The scene of the murder on Manley Street near Fayetteville (Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, deputies responded to a home in the 700-block of Manley Street just after 10:45 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance call involving a father and son.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found 56-year-old Jason Brian Albury, of the 700-block of Manley Street, unresponsive outside his home. He was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect, Brandon Patrick Sessoms, 33, also of the 700-block of Manley Street, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for self-inflicted injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Sessoms immediately underwent surgery after arriving at the hospital.

Sessoms is being charged with second-degree murder for killing his father, the sheriff’s office said.

The circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

If you have information regarding this homicide investigation, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.