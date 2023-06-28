FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the death of an unborn child, Cumberland County deputies said Monday evening.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested James Mcbryde on Monday for the shooting in early May on northbound I-95 near exit 40.

Someone fired gunshots into the victim’s car, a black 2023 Toyota Camry, that was occupied by six people, deputies said.

He’s facing multiple charges including murder of an unborn child, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury (3 counts), assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (3 counts), discharging firearm into occupied property (6 counts) and attempted first-degree murder (6 counts).

Mcbryde was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he’s being held on a $3.1 million bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.