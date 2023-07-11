BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County District Attorney ruled that a North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper’s deadly force was justified in a July 3 shooting along Interstate 26 in Buncombe County.

Investigators said Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap was assisting a stranded motorist around 7:35 p.m. on I-26 near Long Shoals Road when that motorist pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

Bullet recovered from Trooper Dunlap’s ballistic vest. (From: Buncombe Co. District Attorney)

NCSHP said the trooper’s ballistic vest stopped the bullet and he was able to return fire, killing the motorist.

That motorist was identified as 57-year-old Wesley Scott Taylor of Leicester.

“After reviewing NCSHP dashcam video capturing the event involving Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap and Wesley Scott Taylor Monday, July 3, 2023, I find that Trooper Dunlap was legally justified to use deadly force against Taylor who shot Trooper Dunlap in the chest at close range with a .44 Magnum semi-automatic pistol,” said Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams in a statement Tuesday.

Williams said that Dunlap lawfully returned fire to defend himself.

“Fortunately, the round fired by Taylor was stopped by Trooper Dunlap’s ballistic vest,” Williams said. “No criminal charges will be filed in this matter and the NC SBI may close this investigation.”

The district attorney shared a still frame from Dunlap’s dashcam video showing Taylor pointing a gun at Trooper Dunlap at close range between their two vehicles.

Also shared was a photo of the bullet which was recovered from Trooper Dunlap’s vest.