ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are looking for a man who is wanted for child abuse involving his 8-year-old son.

At 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Edgecombe Meadows apartment complex to a report of child abuse.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was the boy who suffered

serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was evaluated and treated at a local

hospital and is safely in the custody of his mother, police said.

The Edgecombe County Department of Social Services was contacted for assistance with the

investigation. Officers learned the identity of the father through this investigation.

Dominique Jerrod Brown, 33, the victim’s father, has unserved warrants for felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, police said.

Officers attempted to find him throughout the night without success. Police are seeking assistance in finding Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department

at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text

RMPOL and your message to 274637).