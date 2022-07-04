WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men with a group called “Dad’s Against Predators” (D.A.P.) have been identified as being a part of the robbery that occurred in a Target in late June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 8:32 p.m. on June 28.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says officers found a person who was injured. The extent of their injuries was unknown at the time.

“Caller advised there was one shot fired inside the store,” and “we have blood inside” can be heard on a 911 call.

Officers cleared out the store full of employees and customers while they searched for the shooter. Customers told FOX8 that moments before the crowd rushed to the door for safety, they heard a loud bang inside the store.

A short time later, a man checked into the hospital with facial injuries. That man told police that he was approached by three men inside the Target who began assaulting him. He then says that he pulled out his gun and fired one round to stop the assault. He says the three men continued to assault him and stole his gun before leaving the store.

Investigators would later discover that those three men are associated with D.A.P. The D.A.P. members “lured” the man to Target using an app called “Meet Up” and then confronted him on why he came to the meeting.

During this confrontation, one of the D.A.P. members began recording the interaction on his cell phone and the man slapped the phone away. This led to the physical altercation which ended in one of the D.A.P. members being shot in the leg and the man being assaulted and having his gun stolen from him.

On June 29, police recovered the handgun used during the confrontation on the 2200 block of Sunderland Road at 11 a.m.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

