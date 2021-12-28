Dare County man charged with first-degree murder after 2 men found dead

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is accused of killing two men who were found dead over the weekend in Dare County and Currituck County.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first sent to the Etheridge Road in Manteo around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to assist members of the Dare County Emergency Medical Services.

When they got to the scene, deputies found 35-year-old Manteo resident Michael Berry dead. Investigators declared the case a homicide and took 37-year-old Jack Wise, also from Manteo, into custody.

Dare deputies then contacted the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office about 68-year-old Norwood Armstrong, who was previously reported missing. Currituck deputies found Armstrong dead in the woods in the Grandy area.

Wise has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Dare County Detention Center without bond.

Jack Wise, Dec. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office)

No other details are currently available but 10 On Your Side is working to learn more. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has assisted in the case.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

