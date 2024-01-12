MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Davidson man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said he tied his 80-year-old wife to a bed with duct tape, and it wasn’t the first time.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, Jan. 10, they responded to a residence located along Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville regarding a domestic assault.

Home Health Workers at the scene told deputies they discovered an 80-year-old woman with injuries that were possibly caused while being forcibly restrained.

Following an investigation it was discovered that the suspect, identified as Grover Cleveland Meetze III, 78, had tied his wife to a bed with duct tape on several occasions.

Meetze III has been charged with felony neglect of a disabled or elderly person with injury, misdemeanor false imprisonment, and misdemeanor domestic violence.

He was given no bond.

The Iredell County Department of Social Services was contacted and briefed in this investigation, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.