CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More details are surfacing after Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested over the weekend and charged with DWI.

CMPD officers observed a vehicle blocking the road around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, near 400 E. Brooklynn Village Ave. in uptown Charlotte.

The driver, later identified as the Hornets guard, was found asleep at the wheel with food and a gun in his lap with the vehicle running and in drive, the police report indicated.

An hour was spent trying to wake him up, including a P.A. system, blasting airhorns, and using lights. After about an hour, CMPD officers said Bouknight finally woke up, sat in his car and ate, and then crashed into the police car in front of him and then the one behind him.

Bouknight told the officers he had six shots of tequila prior to driving home.

The Hornets NBA season tips off Wednesday night in San Antonio. The first home game is Friday night against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

Bouknight signed a four-year, $19,000,000 contract with the Hornets, according to Spotrac. He was the No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Bouknight played in 31 games last season and had surgery this off-season for an injured finger.