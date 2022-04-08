GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night arrested the suspect accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in Greenwood earlier that day.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the bank robbery happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank across from the Greenwood Mall.

Charles Michael Edenfield at Wells Fargo (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Police said the suspect, who they later identified as 50-year-old Charles Michael Edenfield, entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

Edenfield was given an undisclosed amount of cash before he left.

Police said Edenfield is five feet and seven inches tall, heavy set and was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts and shoes.

They also said Edenfield has active arrest warrants for bank robbery.

Investigators conducted a search for the suspect at the Royal Inn motel on Augusta Road in southern Greenville County Wednesday afternoon.

Greenwood Police said the suspect was no longer at the motel but there was evidence that he was there before officers arrived.

Edenfield faces two drug charges and one armed robbery charge.