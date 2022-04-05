CHOCOWINITY, N.C (WNCT) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged a man with assault they said took place on March 28.

Deputies responded to a resident of Chocowinity after a report that a man had been assaulted. Upon arrival at the home, an older man reported that Brandon Lee, 18, assaulted him at his home before stealing his shotgun and fleeing the scene.

Miller was charged after deputies took statements from the victim and the witnesses to the crime. On March 31, Miller was arrested. He was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

The stolen shotgun was recovered at the time of his arrest.