Deputies identify victims in Yadkin County triple murder

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — The victims of a Yadkin County triple murder on Sunday have been identified, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 2:29 p.m. the YCSO Communications Center received a 911 hang-up call that was associated with a home located on North Oak Ridge Church Road.

Deputies responded to the address and saw someone lying on the floor inside the home.

Deputies entered the home and found Peggy Huff Day, 79, and her husband, Charles “Tom” Allen Day, 82. Both had been shot and were laying in the floor.

Peggy was deceased and Charles was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He Day was taken by EMS to the hospital.

Based upon information found at the scene, at approximately 2:45 p.m., deputies began searching for a dark grey Kia Sorento thought to be occupied by George Coleman, 64, and possibly his wife, Mary Regina Day, 52, the daughter of Charles and Peggy Day.

At approximately 3:13 p.m., the vehicle was found in the parking lot of North Oak Ridge Church.

The deputies found Coleman and Mary Regina Day, in the vehicle both deceased from gunshot wounds.

At this time, the investigation has revealed the following events occurred on Sunday afternoon:

Coleman shot and killed Peggy, and seriously wounded her husband, Charles, in their home on North Oak Ridge Church Road.

Coleman then forced his wife, Mary Regina Day, into the Kia Sorento and left the home.

After driving around in the area, the vehicle pulled into the North Oak Ridge Church parking lot at which time he shot and killed Mary Regina Day and then killed himself.

The Sheriff’s office continues the investigation into possible motives for the shooting spree.

The sheriff asks that everyone be in prayer for Charles and his recovery and for the family as they began to heal from the tremendous loss they have suffered.