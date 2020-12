DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a shots fired/person shot call from 911 at 4:45 p.m. When they arrived at the 4300 block of N.C. 11 South in Deep Run, they found a person, who has not been identified, who was shot.

The victim went to a local hospital with major injuries. The victim’s condition was not known as of Wednesday night.