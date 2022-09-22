VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the robbery of a convenience store that happened Wednesday night.

Deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. to Mills Country Store at 3710 River Road in Vanceboro in reference to a robbery. A suspect armed with a gun took cash from the register and fled the scene. He was described as a Black man wearing a black and white striped hat with a red “S” on the front, black shorts and white shoes.

If anyone can identify this man, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141