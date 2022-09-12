PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in a homicide that occurred Saturday night.

On Saturday night at about 10:50 p.m., Edgecombe County Communications received a call regarding an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say they found Kel’zavion Branch, of Tarboro, dead.

They say his exact cause of death is pending autopsy results and is not being released at this time.

Devin Maurice Hyman (Mugshot from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.

“The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has been working all night on this case,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Early Sunday morning, deputies say they have identified a suspect to be Devin Maurice Hyman, 34, of Tarboro.

They describe him as having tattoos on the side of his neck and beside his ear.

Deputies say Hyman should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case or Hyman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911 and ask for LT. Tinder or Detective T. Hill.

Deputies ask that the community keep the Branch family in their prayers.