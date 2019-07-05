Deputies looking for man wanted on various charges, may be in Pitt County

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are searching for a man wanted on various charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and identify theft.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said that 51-year-old Jeffrey Ray Harrison may be operating a grey 2014 Toyota Tacoma truck with an N.C. registration CHK-8355.

The dog box that is in the pictures has been removed from the truck, deputies said.

According to deputies, Harrison may be in the Bear Grass or Pitt County area.

There are outstanding warrants for Harrison’s arrest for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and identity theft, deputies said.

If you have any information contact Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500 or Martin Central Communications at 252-789-4555.