Deputies looking for vehicle, driver involved in Jacksonville shooting

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify and find the driver or owner of a vehicle allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that wounded two people on Sunday.





Investigators say the shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Blue Creek Farms Drive in Jacksonville.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two people with gunshot wounds.

They had reportedly been wounded by a shooter who drove by their house at a high rate of speed and opened fire at a home during a party that known gang affiliates were attending.



A 30-year-old woman was shot in her lower back-upper leg area, and a 19-year-old woman was shot in the lower abdomen.



Both victims were treated at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. The 19-year-old was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment. The 30-year-old was treated and released from the hospital on Monday.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored, two-door car, that was involved in the shooting, and the vehicle’s driver or owner.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and fear of retaliation against the victims and their families, deputies say they will not release the victims’ names. Additional information on this case will be released as it becomes available.



Anyone who can identify the owner or driver of the vehicle pictured above, or who has information on the shooting, should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2019010347 when calling.