POWELLSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting that left a person dead Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said deputies and investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred on Freeman Street Saturday morning around 6. A person has been detained for questioning.

Ruffin said the scene was secure and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office will release an update to the public later on Saturday.

The shooting death is the fifth homicide in the county this year. Ruffin held a press conference in early April after the county’s fourth homicide. Robert Tyjuan Reid, who has a Covington, Ga., address, was arrested for the murder of Lin Thi Rawls and the attempted murder of Rochelle Harrell on Feb. 20.