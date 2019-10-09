Deputies: Man charged for using government vehicle to possess, transport drugs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man has been charged after deputies said he used a government vehicle to possess and transport drugs.

On October 3, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and the United States Veteran’s Affairs Office of the Inspector General (OIG) Criminal Investigation Division concluded a four-month joint investigation.

VA OIG Special Agents had developed information against one of their employees, Alexander Nicholas Averell, 29, of Greenville, who was employed as a VA Social Worker.

Averell’s clients were homeless veterans.

Intelligence gathered suggested that Averell had misused government employee time and a government vehicle to possess and transport illegal narcotics.

On October 3 the investigation culminated with a vehicle stop which led to the seizure of heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Averell was arrested and sent to the Pitt County Detention Center.

He was charged with one felony count of possession of heroin and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Averell received a $10,000 bond. He was released on bond the following day.

A passenger in the government vehicle was issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia then released on scene, deputies said.

His name is Michael Patrick Gielewski, 28, of Randleman.

Deputies said that Gielewski was not the target of the investigation.