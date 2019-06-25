Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder after hitting woman with machete in Farmville

A Stantonsburg man has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deputies said he assaulted a woman with a machete at a home in Farmville on Sunday night.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Goldsboro Run in Farmville regarding a domestic-related assault on June 23 around 8:47 p.m.

Deputies said they found a woman with multiple lacerations on different parts of her body.

EMS provided medical care and transported her to Vidant Medical Center.

Her status and condition are not currently known.

An investigation showed that Santos Anselmo, 51, of Stantonsburg, had assaulted the victim with a machete.

Anselmo had also attempted to assault someone else on the scene with the machete, deputies said.

Deputies said Anselmo then fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Anselmo was identified as a former boyfriend of the first victim, deputies said.

A search for Anselmo began.

Anselmo’s vehicle was found in Greene County where it had wrecked near his residence then abandoned, deputies said.

On Monday, deputies said that Anselmo was located in a vacant house in Greene County.

He was taken into custody and transported to Vidant Medical Center due to injuries related to the wreck.

Anselmo was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

His bond was set at $1 million on one count and bond was denied on the other count due to it being domestic related.

Deputies said that a judge will consider the appropriate bond in the near future.