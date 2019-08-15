Deputies: Man who died in Elizabeth City possibly overdosed on heroin

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT)



The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday it continues to investigate the possible heroin overdose death of a man that happened last week in Elizabeth City.



Deputies say at 8:30 p.m. on August 7, they received a call from a woman stating a man was unconscious, possibly from an overdose, in the 1600 block of Morgan’s Corner Road.

At the scene, the Pasquotank/Camden EMS and Newland Fire Department began treating the unconscious, 19-year-old man with Narcan spray and CPR.



At approximately 9:00 p.m., EMS personnel stated that the subject was showing no signs of life, and called his time of death at 9:11 p.m.

Investigators found an off-white powder substance, believed to be heroin, at the scene.



The power was sent to a crime lab for further testing.

The PCSO said it is withholding the victim’s name at this time, as the investigation continues.