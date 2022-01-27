Deputies need help finding 3 armed robbery suspects in South Carolina

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need help finding three armed robbery suspects who broke into a story Thursday morning.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a call of armed robbery at Mike’s Food Store located at 2731 East Cherokee Street in Blacksburg.

Deputies said two suspects went into the store wearing masks and carrying handguns.

Two of suspects forced the clerk to open the register and a small safe before fleeing the store.

Deputies believe they ran from the store to a getaway vehicle driven by a third suspect traveling south on Interstate 85.

Deputies described suspect one as being a taller black male. He was wearing a black pants with white strips down the sides, a white and balck colored jacket, a black face over his face and carrying a black “Reebok” backpack over his shoulder.

According to deputies, the second suspect appeared to be a black female who is shorter than 5 foot 4 inches tall. She was wearing blakc jeans, a black jacket with “Nike” written on the front left chest area in white letters and a hood and wearing a black face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Sergeant Underwood in Investigations at (864) 489-4722.