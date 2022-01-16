Deputies shoot NC man suspected of killing relative

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say deputies shot and killed a man who held two women hostage after he allegedly killed his brother-in-law.

WBTV-TV reports that the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Granite Falls Friday evening for an unknown trouble call.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that before deputies arrived, Troy Lee Carter, 56, attacked his brother-in-law, Timothy Lewis Davis, 46. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene after being found outside the home with gunshot and stab wounds.

Carter was wanted for two counts of domestic criminal trespassing, one count of injury to real property and one count of second-degree arson for previous incidents at the property.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived at the home Friday, they found Carter armed with a knife and gun and holding two women hostage. The sheriff’s office said in the news release that deputies shot Carter after he failed to obey verbal commands. He died at the scene. No one else was injured.

The case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.