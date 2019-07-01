Deputies trying to ID Jacksonville stabbing suspect

Deputies are trying to identify and locate a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred at the Friendly Mart Convenience Store in Jacksonville on Sunday.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported on 3160 Wilmington Highway around 7:44 p.m.

Deputies said the suspect is identified as a black male of average height and build with long dreadlock-style hair with blond tips tied up into a bun.

The suspect was operating a white 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 extended cab, deputies said.

An initial investigation showed the attack was directed towards the victim.

There is no reason to believe that the public as a whole was at risk, deputies said.

If you have any information related to case 2019-009675 contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Jonathan Marshburn at 910-989-4041; jonathan_marshburn@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.