Deputies trying to ID suspect in New Bern vape shop break-in

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera breaking into a business in New Bern on Friday morning.

Investigators say at 4:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to an alarm activation at Express Vape and Tobacco Shop, located at 540 NC Highway 55 East.



At the scene, deputies found the front glass door was broken, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the business.

Investigators describe the suspect in this break-in as a male wearing Nike shoes, and a coat with a logo on the left side.

Anyone with information should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357. Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward leading to the arrest of this subject. To remain anonymous, call 252-633-5141.