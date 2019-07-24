Deputies trying to ID suspect in New Bern vape shop larceny

Craven Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to identify a man wanted for stealing items from a vape shop in New Bern on Tuesday.

Authorities say at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a reported larceny at Express Vape and Tobacco Shop, located at 540 NC Highway 55 East.

The suspect in the photos for this story is wanted for stealing items from the store, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

Click through the gallery below to see more photos of the suspect and the vehicle used in this larceny.

