Deputies trying to ID suspect, witnesses in Havelock armed robbery

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect and two possible witnesses in a recent armed robbery at a Havelock business.

Investigators say on Wednesday, July 31, a white male wearing a hoodie committed an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 4485 N.C. Highway 101 in the Harlowe area of Havelock.

Deputies say he left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and was last seen running down Highway 101 towards Carteret County.



The other two people shown in the photo above are possible witnesses to the armed robbery. Investigators are also trying to identify them to question them on what they saw during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6520 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.