UPDATE: Sneads Ferry daycare where infant was ‘intentionally dropped’ forced to close indefinitely

UPDATE: Childcare Network says state officials forced it to close its Sneads Ferry daycare facility indefinitely, effective July 1, after a worker there “intentionally dropped” an 11-month-old child on June 10.

In a statement released Monday, Childcare Network said, in part,

“We understand the state of North Carolina’s decision and have closed our Snead’s Ferry location effective today, July 1. The safety and well-being of the children we serve is, and always will be, Childcare Network’s foremost priority. We continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing state and local investigations into an injury to a child in an infant care room on June 10.”

Childcare Network also said it has fired both teachers who were responsible for the infant care room where the incident happened, and, on June 21, it closed the infant care rooms and stopped accepting infants at its Sneads Ferry location.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says daycare staff contacted them on June 10 to report an 11-month-old child in their care had been hospitalized after being injured earlier that day by a daycare worker.

Investigators say 23-year-old Bethan Pringle “intentionally dropped” the child.



Childcare Network Daycare in Sneads Ferry, N.C.

The child is currently being treated for head trauma injuries at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where doctors say the child is expected to recover physically.

Pringle was arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

She is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

