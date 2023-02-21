DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deputy was injured when a speeding female hit him after a “fight” between her and another person in the middle of a Lincoln County road Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the suspect was found at a Charlotte residence and taken into custody.

Authorities say the incident happened on Highway 73 near the Highway 16 intersection. The deputy injured was traveling Highway 73 in Denver when he saw the two females ‘fighting in the middle of the road.’

During that altercation, officials say one of the females got in a car and sped away, striking the officer.

The person arrested is being interviewed in connection with the incident.