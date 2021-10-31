Deputy shoots knife-wielding man during disturbance in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway in Robeson County after a sheriff’s deputy shot a man who came toward him with a knife while the officer was talking to him as part of an investigation into a domestic disturbance between family members, authorities said.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Austin Brooks, 30, of Maxton, was taken to an undisclosed hospital after the shooting and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy, who wasn’t hurt in the incident, has been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened about 11:25 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Landis Drive in Maxton where deputies had responded twice earlier in the evening “in relation to a domestic and assault call,” the sheriff’s office said.

After arriving at the scene, the sheriff’s office said a deputy encountered Brooks who had a knife. After trying to talk to Brooks for several minutes to calm him down, the sheriff’s office said he “aggressively approached the officer with the knife and was shot.”

The shooting was captured on the deputy’s body camera, the sheriff’s office said. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.