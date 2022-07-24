Michael Walthall in a photo from Sampson County Sheriff’s Office (left) Deputy Caitlin Emanuel in a photo from Roseboro Fire Dept. (WNCN photos)

ROSEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police say a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina was shot in a struggle with a car-theft suspect.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office tells Nexstar’s WNCN that the deputy was shot in the leg with her own service weapon during the struggle and is expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy, Caitlin Emanuel, responded to a vehicle theft outside Roseboro around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Sampson County suspect caught on video after deputy shooting

She called for backup, and another deputy who responded saw that she had been shot in the leg.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said the suspect put Emanuel in a stronghold when she approached him after spotting the stolen vehicle.

Emanuel was flown to a hospital for surgery and described in stable condition. She has been with the sheriff’s office for more than 2 years.

At about 4:45 a.m., 36-year-old Michael A. Walthall Jr., of Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sir Lane outside of Roseboro.

Walthall Jr. was charged with:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

One count of larceny of a firearm

One count of possession of a firearm by felon

One count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle

One count of driving while impaired

Walthall initially received a $155,000 bond, but that was later increased to $1 million. A court date is set for August 19.

Deputies say they have ruled out the possibility of a second suspect.