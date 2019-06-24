Details released on death of infant girl in Washington; mom charged with murder

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released new details on Wednesday morning about the investigation into the death of a 7-week-old baby girl that happened on Friday.

Investigators say at 7:20 p.m. on Friday, first responders from Bunyan Fire and Broad Creek EMS responded to a report of a baby with breathing difficulties at a home on Lizzard Slip Road in Washington.

7-week-old girl, Loralynn O’Neal, was taken by ambulance to Vidant Beaufort ER for treatment, where she died less than 2 hours later.

Vidant Police, believing the child’s death was suspicious, reported it to Sheriff’s Office investigators, who began their investigation on the same night.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy on Monday revealed Loralynn died from multiple skull fractures that caused traumatic brain injuries.

Investigators interviewed the child’s mother, 31-year-old Adrian Porch, AKA: Adrian Mayo, but her story about her child’s death, which changed multiple times, was not consistent with the Medical Examiner’s findings.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested and charged Adrian Mayo with one open count of Murder and one count of Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury.

Adrian Mayo is currently being held without bond in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Her first court appearance is officially scheduled for Thursday, but she may appear on Wednesday instead, as authorities are working to get her in court as soon as possible.

UPDATE: A Beaufort County woman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face felony abuse and murder charges in the death of a 6-week-old baby girl.

On Tuesday evening, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Adrian Arline Porch, age 31, of Beaufort County, and charged her with Felony Murder and Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury.

Investigators say she is responsible for the death of a 6-week-old baby girl, who was reported dead by Vidant Police at 10:30 p.m. on June 21.

The investigation into the girl’s death is ongoing.

PREVIOUS:

Deputies are investigating the death of a 6-week-old infant girl in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the death was reported on June 21 around 10:30 p.m. by Vidant Police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.